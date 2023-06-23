CASPER — Dr. J. Lance Elliott, 76, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023 suddenly at his home. He was born November 23, 1946 in Harrisburg, PA to Craig and Jeanne Elliott. Lance graduated from Duke University with an undergraduate degree in chemistry and from Kansas University Medical School. Lance worked many years at Denver General Hospital as a staff anesthesiologist and instructor. He spent the last 15 years of his career working for the Indian Health Service. Following his retirement in 2009, Lance and Sandy moved back to Wyoming to be near family.