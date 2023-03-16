Dr. James A. Maddy, 85, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Monday, March 13, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 302 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82601.
Dr. James A. Maddy
Load comments
Dr. James A. Maddy, 85, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Monday, March 13, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 302 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82601.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.