LITTLETTON, Colo.—Dr. Jean Ann Younkin died on the evening of November 18, 2019 at her home in Littleton, Colorado. She was surrounded by her husband of 50 years, Tim Younkin, her daughter Natalie Judson and her son Brian Judson at the time of her death.

Jean was born September 16, 1949 in Lander, Wyoming to Robert M. and Pauline B. Seipt, and with the exception of three years spent in Laramie while her father attended the University of Wyoming Law School, lived in Riverton until she graduated from Riverton High School in 1968. Jean then attended the University of Wyoming, receiving a B.A. in 1972 and an M.A. in 1974.

She married Timothy J. Younkin on August 14, 1969. Although they spent a year living in Washington D.C., Jean, Tim and their children Brian and Natalie spent the next several years in Wyoming – primarily Riverton and Gillette – before moving to Denver in 1990.

Jean worked as a teacher during this time, and resumed her own education upon relocating, receiving a Ph.D. from the University of Denver in 1994. While she also worked as a mediator and law firm administrator, she and Tim founded JT Energy, of which she was the Managing Partner for the remainder of her working life.