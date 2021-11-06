Dr. Milton Gene Mooney

CASPER—Milton Gene Mooney of Green Valley, Arizona and Casper, Wyoming passed away on November 2, 2021 at the age of 93.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Mae Mooney, in 1998; daughter, Kathryn McKenna, in 2016; and sister, Joanna Peterson, in 2017.

Milton was born on July 20, 1928, in Sasakwa, Oklahoma, to Joseph and Imogene Mooney. After attending school in Oklahoma, he served in the Air Force and was stationed in Alaska. Milton attended Casper College in 1949. He then went on to graduate from both Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, and Logan College of Chiropractic in Saint Louis, Missouri.

On February 29, 1952, he and Betty married in Bettendorf, Iowa. They later settled in Casper, where in 1955, he opened his chiropractic office and practiced for forty years before retiring.

Milton loved to play golf and was a member of the Casper Country Club. He was also a member of Toastmasters, the Casper Shrine Club, and the Wyoming Chiropractic Association. Appointed by several governors, he served 15 years on the Wyoming Chiropractic Board of Examiners. Additionally, he served seven years on the Wyoming Workers’ Compensation Medical Commission.

Milton is survived by three daughters, Karen Kramer of Epworth, IA, Janet Novotny of Aurora, IL, and Patty Wampler of Colorado Springs, CO; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his very dear friend, Peggy Rowe.

At his request, no services are planned. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Casper, Wyoming.