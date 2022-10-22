Dr. Myron R. Basom, long time Educational Leadership Professor at the University of Wyoming and the first Executive Director of the Wyoming Association of School Administrators passed away on September 28, 2022 at Palomar Hospital in North San Diego County, California.

Myron was born in Garfield, Kansas, in 1930. He attended Wichita State University on an athletic scholarship where he received his bachelor’s degree as a distinguished Military Student and a Varsity Letterman in football and track. He then served two years in the Korean Conflict and returned to Hamilton, Kansas, to teach and coach. He received his Master’s degree in School administration also from Wichita State then became the School Superintendent in Maize, Kansas. He later received his doctorate in Educational Administration at the University of Wyoming and in 1965 began his career in Higher Education which lasted until he retired in 1995. His contributions to Wyoming education have had a lasting impact. Graduates from UW’s Educational Leadership Department which he chaired for years are serving as school leaders throughout the country, reflecting Dr. Basom’s passion to develop school leaders and assist school board members in serving students.

Dr. Basom received numerous awards and honors during his long career including the UW College of Education Distinguished Award for Former Faculty; the Hollon Family Award for Teaching Excellence in Off-Campus Programs; and the John P. Ellbogen Classroom Teaching Award. In 1996 the Wyoming School Boards’ Association presented Dr. Basom with its highest award, a Golden Bell in recognition of his outstanding service and career. Dr. Basom taught and mentored countless individuals. His teaching and mentoring were unparalleled. One of his greatest contributions was his encouragement of other individuals to meet their highest potential. In 2001, the Wyoming Association of School Administrators created the Dr. Myron Basom Leadership Award. This award recognizes Excellence in School Leadership and is still presented each year to a Wyoming school Superintendent who has exhibited exceptional educational leadership characteristics.

Myron was an avid handball player, playing every day during his lunch time and was often challenged by students who were sure they could beat him during their summer school sessions. He remained a gym rat until Covid hit and then continued in his home gym until his passing. His great intellect, love of reading, sense of humor and his memory for names and all that he read was remarkable and will be widely remembered. Myron lived by a quote often attributed to Michelangelo when he was age 87, saying “ I am still learning”. Myron exhibited that until his last days as a doctor in the hospital noted to a nurse “Did you see that? He’s sitting up reading the newspaper!”.

Myron is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Margaret R. (Peg) Basom; his sons: Mike (Cheyenne) and Chris (Phoenix); his admired granddaughter, Hillary (Ulises) Valderrama and his great-grandson, Alex Valderrama of Maryland.

If you choose to honor Myron’s legacy and impact, donations may be made to: The Myron Basom Scholarship in Educational Leadership.c/o: The University of Wyoming Foundation, 222 South 22nd Street, Laramie, WY 82070