Dr. Ronald Gordon Custis

DUBOIS—Ronald Custis was born May 25, 1930 in Sheridan, WY to John Norman Custis and Helen Willian (Schneider) Custis, he grew up in Big Horn, WY and graduated from Big Horn High School in 1948.

He joined the National Guard 300th Armored Field Artillery Battalion in 1947 and trained as an artilleryman until January 1949 when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Private First Class. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1949 serving on the USS Rogers and the USS Bremerton and was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of Radarman 2.

After the war, he continued his education at the University of Wyoming and met and married Ellen Laurel Orton of Elk Mountain, WY in 1955. He attended Northwestern University Dental School, graduating in 1959 as a Doctor of Dental Surgery and established a dental practice in Newcastle, WY in 1960. He practiced in Newcastle until 1977 when he moved and opened a practice in Dubois, WY in 1978, marrying Kirsten Riberholdt Hansen Shepardson of Dubois in 1979. He retired from dentistry in 1995. More than any awards and honors bestowed upon him by his profession, his greatest reward was his trusting and loyal patients.