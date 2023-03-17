Dr. Ronnie Lee “Ron” Forgey died peacefully March 14, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family.

Ron was born September 1, 1946 in Burke, S.D. to F.P. “Sam” and Phyllis (Redies) Forgey. He spent time growing up in South Dakota, Nebraska and Waltman, Wyoming, where his parents ran the store and Ron became proficient in customer service and prairie riflery. At age 7, Ron was diagnosed with polio. He was not expected to walk again, but defied those odds with extraordinary perseverance and determination. Ron endured polio’s lifelong effects, but did not allow them to define him.

Ron attended school in Arminto and then in Casper, where he graduated from Natrona County High School in 1964. He pursued his secondary education at Casper College and the University of Wyoming and journeyed to Chicago where, in 1971, the “Skokie Swift kid” graduated with a Doctorate in Optometry from the Illinois College of Optometry.

In Chicago, Ron met the love of his life Margaret “Peggy” Frost and they married June 21, 1969. Ron and Peggy moved their family to Thermopolis, Wyoming in 1972, where “Doc” served his community as a solo practitioner for 43 years. He not only dedicated himself to providing high quality optical care, but also offered his patients a kind and patient ear, compassion, empathy, and a dose of wit and wry humor. Ron was honored to serve as both Treasurer and President of the Wyoming Optometric Association.

Ron and Peggy shared the joys and sorrows of life for over 53 years; their greatest legacy is their children and grandchildren. He was a man of unwavering Christian faith and a dutiful servant of the Community Federated Church for over 50 years. Ron was selfless, humble, had a thirst for knowledge, was a Jeopardy! and trivia enthusiast, a voracious reader, enjoyed listening to Neil Diamond, playing cribbage, and loved Dachshunds, Wyoming wildlife, and peach pie.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and two infant sons, Russell and Justin. He is survived by his wife, children Dan (Crystal) Forgey, Dyan (Shawn) Nelson, and Ashley (Jacob) Hupp, grandchildren Benjamin, Andrew, Madison, Dalton, Zachary, and Aylee, sister Rhonda (Steve) Desch, niece Samantha, and nephew Michael.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. April 1, 2023 at the Community Federated Church in Thermopolis, WY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Federated Church.