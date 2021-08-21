Dr. Thor Martin Seidman Hallingbye, M.D.
CHEYENNE - Dr. Thor Martin Seidman Hallingbye, M.D. entered eternal life on August 14, 2021 surrounded by the majesty of the Wyoming wilderness that he loved so dearly. His strength and spirit is carried on by his wife Jenileah, and his unmatched warmth and passion shines so bright from his three children, Oskar (10), Karl (8) and Katelynne (6). We were blessed to learn so many life lessons from Thor in his 41 years about how to be strong and calm, compassionate, kind, and genuine. Thor's love for life lifted everyone up around him. He always made you feel like he had time to listen, time to care, time just for you. He was a quiet and humble leader within the medical profession and a mentor for the next generation.
Thor Martin was born April 17, 1980 to Elizabeth and Stig Hallingbye in Laramie, WY. He married the love of his life, Jenileah Duthie, on July 3, 2004 in Laramie, WY. He graduated from the University of Wyoming College of Engineering with both his B.S. and M.S. degrees and was accepted into the Wyoming WWAMI program for medical school. He graduated medical school from the University of Washington and completed his Medical Residency and Pain Medicine Fellowship in Burlington, VT. Thor was brilliant in the most humble of ways. There was nothing he couldn't do and he made it seem effortless.
Family and friends meant everything to him and he was loved beyond belief by everyone who was blessed to know him. Thor had this incredible way of touching the lives of everyone he knew and they weren't simply friends, or colleagues, or patients, they were his family. There is nothing he wouldn't do for the family that he loved so fiercely. From his wife and soul mate of 22 years, Jen, and his three amazing kiddos; to his parents; and sister, Kari, and brother in-law Osea Nelson; to his in-laws; brothers and sisters in-law; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and family in Norway; to his childhood friends from Laramie and Cheyenne; to his University of Wyoming Sigma Nu brothers and friends from college; to his fellow WWAMI, medical school, and residency friends and colleagues; to friends from his life with Jen in Laramie, Seattle, Burlington, and Cheyenne; his family was huge. The loss of Thor's beautiful soul is felt around the world.
Thor was an Eagle Scout and loved being his boys' Cub Scout Den Leader, he was an all-in kind of Dad and could even put Katelynne's hair in a pretty good ponytail. He danced in the kitchen, sang songs at bedtime, packed lunches with little notes, and taught his kiddos how to ski, starting at the age two, no matter how much it hurt his back. He loved family golf nights, playing catch in the yard, gardening, skiing, fishing, camping, cooking, biking, playing soccer, hiking, reading, and spending time with friends and family. He had an infectious zest and love for life. Thor had so much strength and love that after he took care of his family, friends, colleagues, pets, etc. he had enough left over to nurture a beautiful garden inside and outside of his home. He could grow anything and revive anything that Jen killed with her two black thumbs. Thor's heart was so full of love and his gardens are a beautiful reminder of that.
Doc Thor was the kind of man every guy wanted and aspired to be. Maybe most importantly he was so real, so genuine. Thor had this quiet strength that made carrying the responsibility of being a husband, a father, a son, a brother, a friend, a doctor, the Chair of the Division of Anesthesiology at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, a Board Member of the State of Wyoming Medical Board, and a WWAMI mentor, just to name a few, seem easy. Thor always was able to balance the burdens of life with that classic "Thor smile" that made you feel like everything was going to be ok. Thor's love for life lifted everyone up around him. He was present in every conversation and made you feel that what you were telling him was the most important thing he had ever heard. Caring for others was his whole life. A few simple words can in no way describe the incredibly loving, generous, calm, strong, funny, caring, kind, compassionate, amazing man that he was. He cherished his family and was the most incredible and dedicated husband and father.
A service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, August 28th at 10:00 a.m. at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch. Celebration of life and reception to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to the Hallingbye Family Fund in care of Wyoming Bank and Trust, the Hallingbye Kid's Scholarship Fund in care of First State Bank, or donate in his memory to the CRMC Foundation, University of Wyoming Foundation College of Engineering or to a WWAMI Scholarship Fund to be set-up. The family is also working on plans for a permanent memorial tribute to honor his life.
Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com. His family would also love for memories, stories and photos to be sent to thormemories@yahoo.com.