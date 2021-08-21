Dr. Thor Martin Seidman Hallingbye, M.D.

CHEYENNE - Dr. Thor Martin Seidman Hallingbye, M.D. entered eternal life on August 14, 2021 surrounded by the majesty of the Wyoming wilderness that he loved so dearly. His strength and spirit is carried on by his wife Jenileah, and his unmatched warmth and passion shines so bright from his three children, Oskar (10), Karl (8) and Katelynne (6). We were blessed to learn so many life lessons from Thor in his 41 years about how to be strong and calm, compassionate, kind, and genuine. Thor's love for life lifted everyone up around him. He always made you feel like he had time to listen, time to care, time just for you. He was a quiet and humble leader within the medical profession and a mentor for the next generation.

Thor Martin was born April 17, 1980 to Elizabeth and Stig Hallingbye in Laramie, WY. He married the love of his life, Jenileah Duthie, on July 3, 2004 in Laramie, WY. He graduated from the University of Wyoming College of Engineering with both his B.S. and M.S. degrees and was accepted into the Wyoming WWAMI program for medical school. He graduated medical school from the University of Washington and completed his Medical Residency and Pain Medicine Fellowship in Burlington, VT. Thor was brilliant in the most humble of ways. There was nothing he couldn't do and he made it seem effortless.