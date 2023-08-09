AMES, IA — Dr. Willard Lindley Talbert, Jr. (March 8, 1932-August 3, 2023) Will was the son of Willard L. Talbert, Sr. and Ellen Lunette (Goodlander) Talbert and the younger brother of Wendell Talbert. He was born in Casper, Wyoming. In seventh grade, he was inspired by a guest speaker to become a nuclear physicist. He never looked back. After graduating from Natrona County High School in Casper, he earned a bachelor’s degree in physics at the University of Colorado. While in Boulder, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Alice Williams. They brought four children into the world: Marc, Ken, Linda, and Cynthia. From Boulder, Will and his growing family moved to a small Pammel Court apartment in Ames, Iowa. He researched and studied nuclear physics at Iowa State University under Dr. Daniel Zaffarano. Upon earning his doctorate, he worked briefly in Littleton, Colorado, at Marathon Oil but returned to Ames to join the faculty at Iowa State University. He considered his half-time teaching and half-time research position as a fulfilling combination. His job at times was often much more than two half-time positions. As a researcher at the Ames Laboratory reactor in west Ames, he designed, built, and operated an isotope separator studying the products of fission from the reactor’s core, some with infinitesimal half lives. More than a few lead bricks used as radiation shielding in his work ended up at home, where they served as door stops and anchors for building projects he enjoyed doing (while listening to opera) in his garage workshop. He named his isotope separator and acronym TRISTAN, derived from the Wagner opera. There are few folks who may be able to tell what the acronym stood for. His kids are not among them. As a family, we joined him for a sabbatical in 1969: summer at CERN in Geneva, Switzerland, and a school year in Stockholm where he worked at the Nobel Institute of Physics. He travelled widely as a scientist. Dad was often flying to far-off places, and he and Mom often hosted American and international scientists in our Ames home. He was the primary author of a large number of scientific papers, and the major professor for over 30 graduate students. Upon the decommissioning of the Ames Lab reactor in the late 1970s he joined Los Alamos National Laboratory. He and Mary spent a year in Vienna, where he worked with the UN Nuclear Verification program, and a year in Washington, D.C., at the National Science Foundation.