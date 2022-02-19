TUCSON, Ariz.—Dr. William “Bill” Seese, my father passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Tucson after a long struggle with Coronary Artery Disease. I can say that he had a full and exciting life and had touched many in his decades as a teacher in many countries and parts, with little regret aside from the sad loss of memory due to Alzheimer’s.

Born in 1932 in Southwestern, PA to Florence and Carmen he began a journey with his parents through The Great Depression and WWII, landing in Albuquerque where he attended Albuquerque High, University of New Mexico and married my mother Ann.

After receiving a Bachelors in Pharmacology they moved on to get a Masters in Chemistry and a Phd in Organic Chemistry, having touched down in many places for research, education and teaching including: Salt Lake, Boulder, Wasco, Durango, Pullman and Corvallis, eventually becoming Chair of Chemistry in Casper, Wyoming. 1970 he along with co-author and Professor Guido Daub wrote the textbook Basic Chemistry. Taking a sabbatical in 1972 to teach at The University of Petroleum and Minerals in Daharan, Saudi Arabia after four years including a one year assignment at UNM Gallup returning to Casper College.

After early retirement in Casper he received teaching Fulbright grants to teach in Khartoum and The Sultanate of Oman in addition to a two year position at Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes Kentucky. He and my mother spent almost all time off traveling the world returning many times to New Zealand.

He is survived by his wife, Ann; sons, David and Steven, David’s wife Nadine, grandsons, Avery and Cooper, Jude and Eva Banahene their children Francisca, Patricia and William.

Celebration of Life to be held at Christ The King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Rd., Saturday, February 26th at 2:00PM.