LARAMIE—On July 16, 2021, Duane Keown, a great family man, advocate, educator, and adventurer passed away at the age of 84.

Duane was born to Herald and Bernice (Gage) Keown in 1937 in Rico, Colorado. He attended Western State University, Brigham Young University, Colorado State University and finished off his academic training with a doctorate in Biology from Ball State University in 1974. After 28 years with the University of Wyoming, he retired as Professor Emeritus of Science Education, and remained a perpetual Cowboys fan.

Duane described his life as wonderful and rich. He packed in countless projects and adventures. In the last three years of his life, he devoted his time to writing a book, Two Paths to Rico, about his parent’s lives homesteading, working as public servants, raising a family, and surviving in Rico, Colorado. The book was recently published by Sunstone Press.

As an educator, he positively touched the lives of his students from his early days at the isolated Hide Out Mine School in San Juan County, Utah, to teaching science at Prep Laboratory School in Laramie, Wyoming. He taught science and conservation education to college students as well as practicing teachers. He was a model educator, inspiring his students to appreciate and embrace the natural world around them and he was honored with numerous professional awards.