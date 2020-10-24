EVANSVILLE—Earl Douglas Olliney, 90, of Evansville,WY passed away on October 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 15, 1930 in Hibbing, MN.

On December 5, 1953 he married Norma Ann Laurila of Embarrass. They were married for 62 years before her passing.

He proudly served in the Army for 20 years and was awarded a Bronze star for combat service. He started his career in the army on the Korean front lines and finished in Vietnam. During his 20 years the family lived in many places Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Germany and Okinawa; always returning to Gheen, MN to see family. He retired from the Army and then went to work for Minnesota Power.

He moved from Hoyt Lakes to Palo and had a small “Hobby Farm”. He also worked at Hilltop National Bank. His last move brought him and Norma to Wyoming. He loved hunting, fishing and gardening, which he did up until this spring.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Mable and Wayne Maroste; brother, Chuck; wife, Norma; and a son, David. He leaves behind a family who will miss him dearly, Debi (Norman) Shain, Cindy (Dennis aka Scotty) Scott, Danny (Laurie) Olliney, Dennis (Theresa) Olliney; grandchildren, Chris, Amanda, Benjamin, Cyndi, Kristin, Jennifer, Nicholas, Derek, Christopher, Cody and Nathan; and ten great-grand’s.

