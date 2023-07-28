LOVELAND, CO — Earl Emmett Guthrie, 84, of Loveland, CO, died December 11, 2022 at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley following a brief illness. He was born March 15, 1938 in Greybull, Wyoming to John Henry (Jack) Guthrie and Mildred Luverne Huffard Guthrie.

A child of World War II, his early years were spent on Army bases in Texas and North Carolina. Casper was always home base though, with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins here. He graduated from Natrona County High School, attended Casper College and graduated from the University of Wyoming as a mechanical engineer. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and ROTC.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the Army but his service was cut short due to a hearing disorder that became a lifelong concern.

He took a job as a mechanical engineer with the Bureau of Reclamation at the Federal Center in Lakewood, Co. and remained there for his entire professional career. He was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the Casper Elks Lodge and the University of Wyoming Alumni Association.

A self describe “sports nut”, he was a devoted UW Cowboy fan and an early Bronco’s season ticket holder. He was a Denver Bears fan before the Rockies came to town and, of course followed the Nuggets and Avs.

Bowling was a passion and in retirement he bowled on at least three leagues a week. The perfect game eluded him, but he bowled a 299 on occasion.

He had a great quirky sense of humor and adjusted to limits to his independence and mobility in the last few years with a positive attitude and good grace. He’d moved from Lakewood to Loveland, CO in the past few years to be closer to family.

He is survived by his sister, Rhonda Racicot and husband, John of Loveland; nephew, Ryan Racicot and wife, Shiloh and their sons: Micah and Zeke of Colorado and several cousins.

Graveside services will be held Friday, August 4 at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Cemetery in Casper.

Donations may be made to the Earl Guthrie Memorial Scholarship in Mechanical Engineering c/o the University of Wyoming Foundation or a charity of choice.