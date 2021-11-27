 Skip to main content
Earl McCarty

DE LEAON, Tex.—Earl McCarty, 78, of De Leon, Texas passed away November 15, 2021. Born in Santa Ana, Texas, he was the son of Doris Gaylon and Jessie Featherston McCarty.

Survived by his wife of 61 years, Annette Tuttle McCarty; son, Kelley McCarty, De Leon, Texas; daughter, Barbara Gail McCarty Williams, Galveston, Texas; two very special rat terriers, Paula Deen McCarty and Martha Stewart McCarty who he loved as much as, maybe more than, some of his family members.

He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Barry McCarty, in December of 1980 in Casper.

A special thanks to Rachel Hilliard, FNP, Comanche County Medical Center, Damon Edwards and Denise Edwards Alexander.

No services are planned.

