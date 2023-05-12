MESA, AZ — Earnest Tim Schieck, 78, of Mesa, AZ, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Tim was born on November 8, 1944, to Emmett and Maxine Schieck in Laramie, Wyoming. Tim lived most of his life in Casper and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1963. In July of 1963, Tim enlisted into the Navy for a four-year term. He was honorably discharged after only eight months and began his career in the oil and gas industry.

In 1968, Tim married Judy Bergen and they had two children, Todd and Kimberlee. Tim and Judy later divorced, and in 1992 Tim reconnected with and married his long-time friend, Diane Orr. Diane had three sons: Victor, James, and Michael, who Tim loved and was honored to bring into his family.

Tim and Diane owned and operated Rocky Mountain Cementers in Casper until they retired together and moved to Mesa, Arizona. Tim was an avid Denver Broncos fan, from their Orange Crush years to their last victory over the Chargers in January 2023. He loved to bowl and was in several bowling leagues throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, dancing, playing cards with family and having a “good time”. He will forever be known for his strong work ethics and his devotion to his family.

Tim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Diane; his father, Emmett; mother, Maxine; and brother, Bill.

He is survived by two sisters: Penny Hopkins (John), of Grand Junction, Colorado, Lonnalee Krans (Gary) of San Jose, California; his children: Todd Schieck (Heather) of Centennial, Colorado, Kimberlee Holt (Robert) of Midland, Texas, Victor (April) Orr, of Casper, Wyoming, Jim (Shannon) Orr of Casper, Wyoming, Michael (Dorie) Orr, of Casper, Wyoming; thirteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; three nieces and eight nephews.

Tim will be laid to rest at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care, 6747 E. Broadway Rd., Mesa, AZ 85206 on May 15th at 1:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to join a celebration of Tim’s life from 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM at Culinary Dropout / The Yard, 149 S. Farmer Ave., Tempe, AZ 85281.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Children’s Diabetes Foundation, an organization Tim felt strongly about. Donations can be sent to 3025 S. Parker Road, Suite 110 Aurora, Colorado 80014 or by visiting https://www.childrensdiabetesfoundation.org/donate/