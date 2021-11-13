Edgar Dale “Eddie” Palser

CRAIG, Colo. - Eddie Palser, born Edgar Dale Palser in Greeley, Colorado, on July 20th, 1942, passed away on November 4th, 2021, at the age of 79. He battled severe medical issues with courage and faced his life challenges with an irreverent sense of humor and a sly smile.

As a young man, Eddie showed a strong proficiency in mathematics and mechanical skills. After graduating from Kimball County High School in Kimball, Nebraska, he began a long and storied career in the growing oil industry. Eddie quickly climbed the ladder and became a leader in the Cased Hole Wireline Industry. Oilfield News published an article memorializing his esteemed accomplishments.

He was a devoted husband to his dedicated wife, Mary. He had five children: Billie Jo, Ed, Mark, Michael, and Tanya. His endless work ethic led to his impressive success allowing his family a wonderful life. They enjoyed family vacations, swam in both oceans, met Mickey Mouse, skied the Rocky Mountains, and truly enjoyed the fruits of his labor. As his family grew, he took a great deal of pride in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Eddie was the type of man who could seat himself alone on the opposite side of a room full of people. Then slowly but surely, one by one, he would soon be encircled by friends and family. People gravitated towards him because of his gentle, natural, and easy nature, reflecting his humor, truth, and genuine authenticity.

Family members will be celebrating his life on July 23, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. All are welcome to join his family, friends, work associates, and the many people whose lives he touched with his ease, strength, humor, and dignity. All are welcome!