LUSK—Edgar Jess “Ed” Boner, 94, a lifelong Niobrara County Wyoming rancher, passed away July 12, 2021, at the Niobrara Health and Life Center where he had been a resident since July 2016. In his own words, he stopped “plugging along”.

A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, August 1st, 3:00 pm at Lusk Congregational Church, with Pastor Mark Lohr officiating, with eulogy by Randy Corley. Interment will follow at the Lusk Cemetery.

Ed was born in Edgemont, South Dakota on January 18, 1927, to Jess and Izetta (Renswold) Boner. For the next 85 years his home was the Boner Ranch, 35 miles NE of Lusk.

Ed graduated from Lusk High School with the class of 1945. He played football and was a proud member of the 1944 District Champion squad. After graduation he attended several quarters at the University of Wyoming, eventually returning to the ranch full time.

On December 19, 1951, Ed married Juanita Pauline “Polly” Green in a ceremony in Casper, WY at the same church where Ed’s parents were married. They made their life together on the Boner Ranch north of Lusk.