Edith Jeanine “Jimmie (Foran) Jones

CASPER—Jeanine was born August 2, 1933 in Whitehall, Montana to Lawrence and Edith Foran, and died December 31, 2019. She was the middle child of three, an older sister, Louise and a younger brother, Larry. Until her sixth grade year, they moved throughout the Butte, Boulder and Twin Bridges area, as well as Scottsdale, Arizona, following jobs during the Depression. Her father died in 1946, and her mother remarried in 1948 to Paul Brenner in the north Boulder Valley. Finishing high school in Whitehall, she went on to study nursing at Montana State College, fall 1951. She finished her Registered Nurse curriculum at Butte Memorial Hospital, fall 1954.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Butte, she met Charles E. Jones, a Petroleum Engineer student at the Montana School of Mines. They married September 18, 1954. When Chuck graduated in 1955, they moved to Midwest, Wyoming. They had four children: Paul, Jeanine (deceased), Thomas, and Mary. Chuck’s work took them to Arlington, Virginia, Rock Springs, Wyoming, and permanently to Casper in 1965.

Jeanine continued nursing in hospitals and doctors’ offices throughout these moves. Following Chuck’s death in 1967, she became the Student Health Nurse at Casper College, until her retirement in 1993. She loved Casper College and made many lifelong friends there.

After retirement, she travelled throughout the world, played in three bridge clubs, and was involved in activities at the Senior Center. She was a strong, independent woman with a wicked sense of humor that will be missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.