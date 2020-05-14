Edith Margaret Wenzinger

COOS BAY, Oreg.—Services will be kept private within the four remaining children, and Margaret will rest peacefully in a beautiful memorial urn.
Remembrances and Condolences can be sent to Craig.Orr98@gmail.com.
Margaret was born November 28, 1932 in Douglas, Wyo., to Lawrence and Emilie Wenzinger, longtime residents of the area. She passed away under doctor’s care early Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020 at the Coos Bay Community Hospital.
Margaret graduated from Casper’s Natrona County High in June 1950, and to show her devotion to her birthplace—returned for all class reunions.
Margaret married John Orr in 1951. Following John, who was in the USAF, she got used to establishing a new home all around the west.
Rochelle was born February 1, 1953 in San Francisco, Calif., Craig was born at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Arvada, Colo., Michael was born in August 1960, James was born on August 30, 1962, both in San Francisco, Calif., her last son Christopher was born July 14, 1965 at Scripps Memorial.
Margaret worked as an accountant on Camp Pendleton settling in Fallbrook, Calif., around 1967 where she stayed until 1977 when she took an assignment to the Azores as a civil servant. After enjoying travel to the European mainland, she then transferred to Kaiserslautern, Germany. Margaret was able to meet a number of relatives who presided in East Germany. She believed her father Lawrence was of Austrian descent. Returning to the United States in 1980, she took further assignments working as a civil servant including in Ohio and a naval base in San Diego.
Margaret moved back to Casper to be near her sister Kaye, moving on to Clear Lake, Calif. for a few years, finally settling in Coos Bay, around 2007 to be near her daughter Rochelle, for her final years.
Margaret enjoyed extensive traveling—a cruise around the continent of Africa, as well as an extensive cruise around South America. She also enjoyed time with friends, playing cards (Bridge and Canasta) and other games.
Margaret is survived by four sons, Craig, Michael, James, and Christopher; nine grandchildren, Guinevere, Jon, Holly, Ryan, Travis, Jeffrey, Kelly, Michelle, Ryan, and Katherine; eight great-grandchildren, Joshua Edward, Ronald Scott Robert, Jon, Catha, Nicole, Chloe, Fallon, Breanna and Kitana; great-great-grandchild, Storm Allen; and too many nieces and nephews to list.
