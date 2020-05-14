Edith Margaret Wenzinger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COOS BAY, Oreg.—Services will be kept private within the four remaining children, and Margaret will rest peacefully in a beautiful memorial urn.

Remembrances and Condolences can be sent to Craig.Orr98@gmail.com.

Margaret was born November 28, 1932 in Douglas, Wyo., to Lawrence and Emilie Wenzinger, longtime residents of the area. She passed away under doctor’s care early Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020 at the Coos Bay Community Hospital.

Margaret graduated from Casper’s Natrona County High in June 1950, and to show her devotion to her birthplace—returned for all class reunions.

Margaret married John Orr in 1951. Following John, who was in the USAF, she got used to establishing a new home all around the west.

Rochelle was born February 1, 1953 in San Francisco, Calif., Craig was born at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Arvada, Colo., Michael was born in August 1960, James was born on August 30, 1962, both in San Francisco, Calif., her last son Christopher was born July 14, 1965 at Scripps Memorial.