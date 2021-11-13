CASPER—Edith Wipper Brekken passed away on November 5, 2021 at Hospice in Casper. She was born May 16, 1938 in Cheyenne, WY and graduated from Natrona County High School.

Edith married Phil Brekken in 1962 and they operated the Texaco gas station in Powder River and made their home there until 1989 at which time they moved to Casper, WY.

Edith was a volunteer for 19 years at Wyoming Medical Center.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, her husband, Phil and her daughter, Polly (Matt) Maloney.

Survivors include her daughters, Dana (Duane) McCarrel and Erin Raabe; and five grandchildren.

Services will be held on Monday, November 15th at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home.

Special messages for the family can be left at www.newcomercasper.com.