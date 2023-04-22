CASPER — Karen Elmer passed away on April 12, 2023 at the Banner Hospital in Casper, WY after a long battle with cancer that she fought hard to stay with her husband, Robert Elmer and her dog, Katie. Cremation has taken place, with no ceremony.

Karen was born on March 13, 1954 and attended schools in Powell, WY and graduated from Powell High School. She was very active as a student and was the head twirler for the band, performed halftime shows, and was a Homecoming Queen Attendant. She attended Northwest College in Powell, WY as well.

On April 1, 1974, she was married to Robert B. Elmer and over the years lived in several towns in Wyoming. She was employed by Northwest College in Powell, WY in the Student Loan Department. Later, when Bob and Karen move to Rock Springs, WY she worked at Western Wyoming Community College rising all to way up the ladder to eventually being the Assistant to the President of the College until 2004 when she retired.

They had a son, Dave that attended Powell High School, and the on to the University of Wyoming where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Dave joined the family business out of college and attained many honors and designations. Wendy Paul, with many insurance honors as well, had joined the agency previously, and after meeting each other, they were married and had a son, Keaton Elmer, and they all live in Casper, WY. Dave and Wendy went on to be employed by HUB International that is the largest privately owner insurance agency in the world, and both hold higher positions!

In addition, Bob and Karen purchased an Independent Insurance Agency in 1992 where she was Vice President. The agency grew very substantially over the next 13 years, and dealt mainly in very large commercial accounts and their contract bonding needs. Eventually the agency got very large and was eventually licensed in 10 States, until it was sold in 2006. It was selected 11 times in the top two percent of agencies in the country as a “Best Practices Agency” mainly for customer service! Karen served a big part as Vice President helping her husband, Bob!

Karen had many friends and acquaintances and those lasted for many years in being strong friendships! She was a caring person and did many things for others if she could help. She will be sorely missed by her husband, Bob and all those that knew her!