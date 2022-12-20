Edward Joseph “Joe” McPherson, age 78, died Friday, December 16, 2022 at his home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Services were held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Casper.

Joe was born October 23, 1944 in Casper, Wyoming. He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1963 and studied at Casper College and the University of Wyoming, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Joe is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was a helicopter pilot serving as a Chief Warrant Officer with the Mustang Gun Team of the 68th Assault Helicopter Company, part of the 101st Airborne. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism and many Oak Leaf Clusters.

After he was discharged from the Army, Joe returned to Casper to be part of the family business, Industrial & Bearing Supply, which he ran with his mother and brother. They sold the business in 1981 and he and his brother, Clark McPherson, subsequently purchased the local NAPA Auto Parts stores. He and his brother successfully owned and operated the business until Clark retired in 2020. After Clark’s retirement, the company remained a family business with Joe’s daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Mark Watson, taking the reins. Joe never fully retired and was involved in the business until he died.

He married the love of his life and best friend, Barbara, in 1973 and the couple recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. Family was very important to Joe and he enjoyed spending time with Barbara and his four daughters. His daughters especially loved when their Dad would take them shopping because he had a great sense of style.

Joe was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and spending time on his boat at Alcova Lake, one of his favorite places on earth. During his semi-retirement years, he and Barb became snowbirds spending the winters in Southern California. This allowed them to spend countless hours together on the golf course. He was a talented golfer, achieving two lifetime hole-in-ones, the most recent in October 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Kellie (Hank) Marsh of Long Beach, California, Kim (Hakan) Olsson of Kirkland, Washington, Shannon (Mark) Watson of Casper, Joey (Peter) Castleberry of Arvada, Colorado; brother Clark (Rebecca Sedar) McPherson of Casper; sister, Beth McPherson of Long Beach, California; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Bette; mother-in-law, Lizzie Crabb; and nephew, Edward McPherson.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Meals on Wheels or Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions.

To leave the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com