Edward Patrick “Ed” Moriarity

His professional career was marked by a number of notable cases including: obtaining a jury verdict against McDonald’s Corporation on behalf of a small, family-owned ice cream company; securing a jury award against Kerr-McGee on behalf of Karen Silkwood’s children (the facts of this case are the subject of Meryl Streep’s 1983 film “Silkwood”); taking on Larry Flint and Penthouse Magazine on behalf of Miss Wyoming; defending Randy Weaver after the Ruby Ridge incident; and successfully defending Imelda Marcos against racketeering charges in New York City. He was also granted the unique opportunity to defend Lee Harvey Oswald alongside Gerry in the BBC’s production of a mock trial of Lee Harvey Oswald, opposing the prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi who had prosecuted Charles Manson. While Ed enjoyed his work on these high profile matters, he always said he preferred cases that quietly helped ordinary people survive, better their lives, and find justice. He was particularly privileged to share the courtroom with his sister, Mary Kay Downey, and his son-in-law, Shandor Badaruddin. He spent the last 20 years of his career as the senior partner of Moriarity & Badaruddin where he continued his work representing individuals in need of an unwavering advocate.