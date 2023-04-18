CASPER — Edward W. (Bill) Kornkven passed away at his home in Casper on April 8, 2023 at the age of 90.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Eric and a granddaughter, Elsa Berri.

He is survived by his wife; four children; 18 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at River of Life Church. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to Casper Youth for Christ or the Casper Boxing Club.

Bill’s obituary is at www.bustardcares.com.