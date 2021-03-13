Effie Mae (Davis) Mann

In 1952, Effie Mae married a Lander, Wyoming recognized outdoorsman, Walker Magriff Mann; thus began the “Mann Clan.” With the positive guidance of Effie Mae and Walker Mann, each of the “Mann Clan” grew in their own ways to be patriots advocating for equivalent access, liberties and justice for all.

Ever the Quintessential teacher; accompanied by minions of angles, Effie’s “Heavenly Hosts” asked that Effie Mae bring her innumerable creative skills, indicating she will yet be teaching across the demographic of Cherubs, Cherubim Seraphim and Angels of all genera.

She was preceded in death by son, Walter Davis Mann; daughter, Donna Rae (Mann) Bonicelli; and husband, Walker McGriff Mann.

Effie Mae is survived by daughter, Gwendolyn Lee (Bernard) Cameron of Woodbridge, Virginia; daughter, Tracey Anne (Tim) Nelson of Holland, Pennsylvania; and son, Ronnie Gray of Yakima, Washington; countless sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.