CASPER—Eileen Lybyer McCarrel, 90, passed away at her winter home in Yuma, Arizona on January 31, 2022. Born in Midwest, Wyoming in 1931, Eileen was the youngest of three children born to Leonard and Myrtle Bader Lybyer. Eileen was raised at the family cattle ranch on Badwater Creek at the foot of the beautiful Big Horn Mountains. She attended grade school at Lost Cabin, Wyoming and graduated from NCHS in Casper in 1949. That same year she met and fell in love with B.J. “Bill” McCarrel. They married on Christmas Eve, 1950 and were married for 66 years.

Eileen worked at the Bureau of Reclamation for several years and then was a stay-at-home Mom until their three children were in school. She then worked at and managed several credit unions – Wyo Central, Texaco, and NPRD Bureau of Reclamation until retiring in 1984.

While raising her children, the family was active in the Casper Troopers, baseball, rodeo, 4-H and horses, and winter skiing and summer camping. Bill and Eileen were active with the Allen H. Stewart Camp for the blind for many years.

In 1973, Bill and Eileen, along with partners Chuck and Cec Gray, started building and leasing commercial warehouses which are still in operation by their families.

In 1976 Bill and Eileen purchased a cabin on Alcova Lake where they lived in the summers. After retirement, they became snowbirds living in Yuma, Arizona in the winter and at their cabin on Alcova Lake in the summer. They traveled extensively across the United States and in Alaska and Mexico in their motorhome. Their travels also took them to Indonesia, Thailand, the Panama Canal, and spent many joyous times with family and friends at their timeshare in Cancun, Mexico.

After retirement Bill and Eileen began a hobby of crafting, molding and painting concrete yard art and selling at craft fairs in Casper and Yuma. They enjoyed golf, playing cards, shopping and attending the University of Wyoming football games.

Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents, Leonard and Myrtle Lybyer; brother, Donald Lybyer and his wife Vivian; and sister, Juanita Gary.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth and wife Cathy of Thayne, Wyoming and Yuma, Arizona; daughter, Renee McCarrel of Casper and Yuma, Arizona; and son, Duane and wife Dana of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Andy and wife Denise, Mike, Jarrod, Kelsey and Sawyer McCarrel; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Celebration will be held this summer in Casper.

Memorials in Eileen’s name will be announced at time of Memorial Services.