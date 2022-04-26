CASPER — Eileen P. Parker, 93, died Sunday, May 16, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Newcomer Funeral Home located at 710 East Second Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601.
Eileen P. Parker
