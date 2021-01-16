MESA, Ariz.—Elaine Brooks was born November 19, 1934 in Laramie, Wyoming to James E. and Irene Mulhern McMichael. She graduated from Laramie High School in 1952. In 1953 she married Asa C. Brooks of Laramie. They lived in Laramie and Worland before moving to Casper in 1963 where Asa taught biology at NCHS. Elaine received her AA degree from Casper College.

She worked as a secretary for the Natrona Co, Classroom Teachers Association for many years and also did substitute teaching. Elaine was the “Bookworm Lady” for the Natrona Co. Library from 1966-68. She later became the office manager for Kerns Exploration. Elaine was a member of PEO Chapter O in Casper.

Elaine and Asa spent 25 summers in Glacier National Park where Asa was a ranger-naturalist. After retirement, Elaine and Asa moved to Douglas and then retired full time to Mesa, Arizona at the Viewpoint RV and Golf Resort.

They traveled extensively throughout the world. Elaine was an avid golfer most of her life and also enjoyed playing bridge. She was talented musically and sang in many choirs. Elaine was a skilled seamstress and made clothes for her family and then turned her talents to making beautiful quilts.