Elaine Cherrington Fletcher Fisher passed peacefully on January 30, 2023 in Springville, Utah, not far from where she was born over 97 years ago. Elaine was born June 15, 1925, to James Upton Cherrington and Thelma Lee. She was a 1943 graduate of Springville High School where she met the love of her life, W. Reed Fletcher. Reed and Elaine were married in the Salt Lake temple April 12, 1944, just before his departure for combat duty in World War II. Upon Reed’s return they started their family in Springville and Price, Utah.

The family moved to Casper, Wyoming, in 1964 when Reed earned an employment advancement and the family continued to grow and thrive. Reed and Elaine made lifelong friends wherever they lived and they both faithfully served in various church callings. Elaine worked alongside Reed in his business and later as a secretary and paralegal. Tragedy struck on August 1, 1974, when Reed was killed in an unfortunate accident in Salt Lake City. Elaine quickly regrouped and moved back to her hometown to be near family and friends.

In 1979, Elaine married Howard Christensen of Casper, Wyoming. Unfortunately, Howard died just 14 months later. In 1982, Elaine married Cliff Olsen, also of Casper, and they enjoyed traveling together. They also wintered in Mesa, Arizona, until Cliff’s untimely death in 1988. A few years later, Elaine married Bert Fisher and they had a great life together until Bert died in 2013.

Elaine will be missed greatly by family and friends who can attest to her abundant love, her crochet talent, her delicious divinity and fudge, and her enthusiasm when winning card games.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Tess Robertson; her brother, Paul Cherrington and her four husbands.

She is survived by her five sons and their wives: Alan (Janice), Robert (Margaret), Jim (Lynn), Don (Christine), and David (Jessica). She has 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with 3 more on the way.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 11, at the Center Street LDS chapel in Springville, Utah. Interment followed at the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville.