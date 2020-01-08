Elaine Haase
View Comments

Elaine Haase

{{featured_button_text}}
Elaine Haase

WESTON LAKES, Tex.—Elaine Haase went to be with Jesus on January 1, 2020. She was married to Robert W. Haase, Jr., for 51 years.

Elaine was born in Kansas City and preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Leona Austin. Elaine has one surviving sister, Marilyn Gibson.

Elaine spent her career as co-owner and Vice President of Wyoming Avionics for 25 years.

Elaine enjoyed quilt groups and the Daughters of the King. Above all, Elaine loved her family, cooking, quilting, reading and traveling.

Elaine is remembered for her delicious meals, captivating smiles, passion for her husband, Bob; daughters, Lori (Zemaitis) and Betsy Adelizzi; grandchildren, Miranda, Robbie, Jacobi, and Genna.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Simonton Community Church (SCC), Simonton, Texas January 10, 2020 at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to the SCC Missions Fund to help those who are unnoticed and less fortunate.

To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Haase as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News