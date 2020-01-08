WESTON LAKES, Tex.—Elaine Haase went to be with Jesus on January 1, 2020. She was married to Robert W. Haase, Jr., for 51 years.

Elaine was born in Kansas City and preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Leona Austin. Elaine has one surviving sister, Marilyn Gibson.

Elaine spent her career as co-owner and Vice President of Wyoming Avionics for 25 years.

Elaine enjoyed quilt groups and the Daughters of the King. Above all, Elaine loved her family, cooking, quilting, reading and traveling.

Elaine is remembered for her delicious meals, captivating smiles, passion for her husband, Bob; daughters, Lori (Zemaitis) and Betsy Adelizzi; grandchildren, Miranda, Robbie, Jacobi, and Genna.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Simonton Community Church (SCC), Simonton, Texas January 10, 2020 at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to the SCC Missions Fund to help those who are unnoticed and less fortunate.

