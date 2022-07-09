Elaine Ruth (Larson) Skatrud, age 91, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2022 at Sage Living in Jackson, Wyoming, where she resided the last three years to be near her daughters.

Elaine taught Home Economics at Dean Morgan and Centennial JHS before retiring with her husband, Dale in Edina, Minnesota. Dale had been a pastor at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Dale (2012); brother, Kenneth “Junior” E. Larson. She is survived by brothers: John Larson and Richard (Donna) Larson; children: David Skatrud, Mary (Frank) Mello, Kari (Matt) McCreedy, and John Skatrud; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held in Wisconsin at the West Valders Cemetery at noon, Saturday, July 30, 2022; followed by lunch at 1 PM at Faith Lutheran Church, Valders, WI. All are welcome to either or both the graveside service and the lunch.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ELCA World Hunger or donor’s choice.