CASPER - Eldine (Duffek) Maixner, 95, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Casper, Wyoming. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Primrose Retirement Community, 1865 South Beverly Street. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 with luncheon to follow in parish hall at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 400 Country Club Road.