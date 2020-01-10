You have free articles remaining.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Eldon Ray Engen, 52, peacefully passed away on January 2, 2020, surrounded by family, due to complications associated with a lung transplant after his long battle with chronic illnesses.
Condolences may be made at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Eldon Engen, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 13
Funeral Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
1410 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405
1410 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405
Guaranteed delivery before Eldon's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
1410 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405
1410 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405
Guaranteed delivery before Eldon's Visitation begins.