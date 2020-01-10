Eldon Ray Engen
View Comments

Eldon Ray Engen

{{featured_button_text}}
Eldon Ray Engen

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Eldon Ray Engen, 52, peacefully passed away on January 2, 2020, surrounded by family, due to complications associated with a lung transplant after his long battle with chronic illnesses.

Condolences may be made at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Eldon Engen, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 13
Funeral Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
1:00PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
1410 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Eldon's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
1410 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Eldon's Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News