Eleanor Dee (Whitaker) Rodgers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLAS—Eleanor Whitaker Rodgers, age 85, passed away peacefully in the loving company of her granddaughter Hailey Bloom at 4:58 PM, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 due to complications of numerous health issues. She was born at Rose Hillman’s Maternity Home in Douglas to Ruth and Walter Whitaker.

Eleanor graduated from Douglas High School in 1952, while in high school, Eleanor met and fell in life-long love with Jess Louis Rodgers, formerly of Lance Creek, Lusk, Wyoming. They eloped and were married in December, 1951.

Eleanor and Jess welcomed five children into their lives; David “Dave”, Richard “Dick”, Cheri, Walter Wayne “Skip” and Darin.

Above all, her greatest passion was for her family. She was fierce in her protections of those that she loved and passionate in her love of Wyoming. She was welcoming, forgiving and always engaged in a zest of life. Eleanor was a favorite of all that knew her... she will be carried forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Walter Whitaker; her older sister, Joan; her older brother, Walter Jr.; her younger brother, Gerald; her son, Walter Wayne “Skip”; and her son, Richard “Dick”.