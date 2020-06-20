Eleanor Dee (Whitaker) Rodgers

DOUGLAS—Eleanor Whitaker Rodgers, age 85, passed away peacefully in the loving company of her granddaughter Hailey Bloom at 4:58 PM, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 due to complications of numerous health issues. She was born at Rose Hillman’s Maternity Home in Douglas to Ruth and Walter Whitaker.
Eleanor graduated from Douglas High School in 1952, while in high school, Eleanor met and fell in life-long love with Jess Louis Rodgers, formerly of Lance Creek, Lusk, Wyoming. They eloped and were married in December, 1951.
Eleanor and Jess welcomed five children into their lives; David “Dave”, Richard “Dick”, Cheri, Walter Wayne “Skip” and Darin.
Above all, her greatest passion was for her family. She was fierce in her protections of those that she loved and passionate in her love of Wyoming. She was welcoming, forgiving and always engaged in a zest of life. Eleanor was a favorite of all that knew her... she will be carried forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Walter Whitaker; her older sister, Joan; her older brother, Walter Jr.; her younger brother, Gerald; her son, Walter Wayne “Skip”; and her son, Richard “Dick”.
She is survived by her sister, Janice “Jan” Hudson and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; husband of 68 years, Jess Rodgers; children: son, David “Dave” (Debb) and their son Bryan Rodgers (Jessica), and their children Jordan, Penelope, Griffin and Isadora, their son Steve (Denise), and their children Gadge, Jesse and Arianna Rodgers, step-son Ben (Libby) Lamp and their children Kayla, Drake, Dayne, Lonnie, Cactus Jack, and Brock (Stephanie) Crossley, and their children Carmine, Calyn Camille, Killian and Jill Crossley; son, Dick (deceased) (daughter-in-law Janet) and their children Chris (Anita) and Peter Rodgers; daughter, Cheri (Phil) and their son, Greg (Briana) and their daughter Caroline, and Cheri and Phil’s daughter, Sara “Jerry” Gerou; son, Darin (Crystal), and his daughter Hailey (Jesse) Bloom, step-son Jake (Kaitlyn), and their daughter Peyton Mongan, and step-son Dylan Mongan.
A celebration of Eleanor’s life will be held at the site of many Annual June picnics—Oleo Acres on Saturday, June 27th at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bobbe Fitzhugh of Christ Episcopal Church officiating. We will be following recommended guidelines due to COVID pandemic. Interment will be at Douglas Park Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor’s name to Central Wyoming Hospice Association, Wyoming Pioneer Association, or an organization of your choice.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.