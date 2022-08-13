Eleanore (Spencer) Walker

CASPER - Eleanore (Spencer) Walker passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming at the age of 98.

Eleanore was born November 29, 1923 in Denver, Colorado to William Austin Spencer III and Maymelle McCabe Spencer. She grew up in Denver and attended Colorado College in Colorado Springs, graduating in only 2 1/2 years. She was a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Eleanore met her future husband, Second Lieutenant Thaddeus (Thad) H. Walker, at a sorority social he attended while completing bomber pilot training at the air base in Colorado Springs. They were married in August 1945 upon his return from combat in the WWII European theater. The newlyweds settled in Casper where Thad took over the management of Walker Lumber Company, established by his father. Soon their family grew to include three children.

Once her children were mostly grown, Eleanore pursued her interest in childhood education, earning a Master's degree in Elementary and Special Education from the University of Wyoming. Until retirement she taught grade-school classes in the Natrona County School District, taking a keen interest in her students – especially those in difficult circumstances -- always challenging them to do their best.

Eleanore was fiercely independent, well-read, and fully engaged in current events. She was a pioneer backpacker -- often hauling a cast iron skillet to prepare meals over a campfire -- as well as an accomplished skier. She loved animals of every ilk, especially her Labradors whom she trained for field trials and hunting. (One of her famous quotes was, "Puppies are so much smarter and cuter than children.") Always physically active, Eleanore was a neighborhood fixture, walking her dog through rain, snow, wind and shine well into her nineties; and was undaunted by being outweighed by her canine companion. Until the end she maintained her sharp sense of humor and gruff, unique laugh. These were qualities particularly appreciated by staff and residents during her time at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living and the Life Care Center.

Eleanore was a member of St. Marks Episcopal Church and found great solace volunteering her time to church-related activities and studying the Bible. At 80 years old she embarked upon a once-in-life-time opportunity, joining a pilgrimage to Israel with fellow church members.

Eleanore is survived by her three children: Ivy (Gary) Parish of Silverthorne, CO, Cameron Walker and Drew (Heidi) Walker of Casper; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and Mixer, her four- footed friend and constant companion through the last years of her life. She is predeceased in death by her husband, brother, almost all of her contemporaries, and a host of beloved horses, dogs, and critters.

A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at Bustard's Funeral Home in Casper, September 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. A private interment will follow.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Casper Humane Society, or to any other animal rescue, assistance, or support facility of the donors' choice.