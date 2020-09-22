Elizabeth Ann Nelson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Elizabeth Ann (LeClere) (Coleman) Nelson passed away on September 17, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on February 27, 1957 to Ken and Jeanette LeClere.

She attended St. Anthony’s and Dean Morgan schools, and graduated in 1975 from NCHS. She was an active member of the Casper Troopers Drum & Bugle Corp. She went on to earn her Associates Degree in accounting from Casper College as well as Cosmetology and Paralegal Degrees while raising her two daughters.

She had a diverse career which included the US District Attorney’s Office, JC Penney’s Salon, Cameron Oil, and St. Anthony’s Shepherd Staff.

Elizabeth was a very kind, giving and talented person as well as a great athlete. Her sports of choice were softball and tennis, and she was a ruthless cribbage player (just ask her cribbage partner—Jeff O’Brien)! The rivalry between her brother’s Chiefs and her Seattle Seahawks was the highlight of the football season! To everyone who knew “Liz”, she is remembered as a caring person with a heart of gold.