POWELL—Elizabeth Beaver Lundberg, 85, passed away peacefully at the Powell Valley Care Center on March 21, 2020 following a short illness. She was born January 13, 1935 to William and Lucille Beaver in Douglas, WY. She attended school in Douglas and graduated from Douglas High School. She had the distinct honor of having perfect attendance from first grade thru high school never missing a day in school.

Elizabeth met the love of her life and married Stanley Dale Lundberg on April 9, 1955 in Douglas, WY. They were married for 60 years. To this union, four children were born. Elizabeth and Stan moved to Lovell, WY in 1967 where they owned and operated the Lovell Meat Processing Plant. They returned to Douglas, WY in 1982 and Elizabeth worked for the Converse County Clerk of District Court for 21 years. They retired to Powell, WY in 2012.

Elizabeth is survived by her four children, Steve Lundberg (Lynn), Terry Lundberg (Cecilia), Sheri Boston (Darrin), and Stan Lundberg (Amie); ten grandchildren, Craig, Kristen, Candy, Amanda, Lucas, Jessica, Jordan, Josh, Chase, and Gabri; and 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Millie Shatto and the rest of her family. Beth was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenneth Beaver; and her sister, Merna McKillip.