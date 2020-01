Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

THERMOPOLIS - Elizabeth “Betty” Scoggins, 87, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Thermopolis. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the St. Francis Catholic Church with Fr. Randy Oswald as officiant. Parish vigil will be at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the church.