SHERIDAN—Elizabeth Claire Venn, 70, of Sheridan, Wyoming, formally of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Claire was born on September 3, 1951, to Ernst and Jean Sehlmeyer in Rochester, New York. She grew up near Las Altos, California and later attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie where she met the love of her life, Barry Venn. They married in Reno, Nevada, and had three children, Brian (spouse Stephanie Catellier-Venn), Lindsay (spouse Jeff Schroeder), and Lauren (spouse Curtis Shields). They raised their family in Casper, Wyoming, where she worked for the Natrona County School District as a Special Reading Teacher, early literacy interventionist, and elementary school teacher.

She loved traveling the world, hiking, book club, cooking, decorating, shopping, watching tennis, walking the beach, and supporting her kids and grandkids in everything. Her most treasured memories were made in the Big Horn Mountains with her family at the family cabin near Bear Lake.

Claire was loving, humble, and kind. She was the most loving and giving Wife, Mom, and Grandma! She never complained, was always the optimist, and found the best in every situation.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Barry; children, Brian, Lindsay, and Lauren; grandchildren, Bret, Lane, Katie, Abby, Eric, Austin, Kyler and Greysen.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Ernst and her brother, Peter.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00P.M. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Shepard of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 4600 S. Poplar St., Casper, Wyoming.

Memorials to honor Claire may be made to fund Breast Cancer Research.

Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.