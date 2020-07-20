Elizabeth D. Clark

Born in The Plains, OH on December 11, 1923, she graduated from Ohio University in 1944, the first of her family to attend college. While there, she met Charlie Clark, a soldier attending training classes at the university. Liz taught in Canton and Massillon, OH during the war and when Charlie returned from serving in Burma and India, they were married in July of 1947. They came west for him to attend the Colorado School of Mines. Upon graduation, they began their life as “oil people” living in Gillette, Sheridan and Casper (three times) as well as Grand Junction, Durango and Denver, CO. In each city Liz was a member of the Catholic Church as well as volunteering with numerous other activities. She was a 50+ year member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, a 50 year member of GeoWives, and always enjoyed her work with the St. Vincent's store and as a poll watcher for local elections