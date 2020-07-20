Elizabeth D. Clark
DENVER, Colo. - Elizabeth D. Clark, 96, formerly of Casper, WY died in Denver on Monday, July 13, 2020. She died as she lived, with dignity and grace and surrounded by people she loved.
Born in The Plains, OH on December 11, 1923, she graduated from Ohio University in 1944, the first of her family to attend college. While there, she met Charlie Clark, a soldier attending training classes at the university. Liz taught in Canton and Massillon, OH during the war and when Charlie returned from serving in Burma and India, they were married in July of 1947. They came west for him to attend the Colorado School of Mines. Upon graduation, they began their life as “oil people” living in Gillette, Sheridan and Casper (three times) as well as Grand Junction, Durango and Denver, CO. In each city Liz was a member of the Catholic Church as well as volunteering with numerous other activities. She was a 50+ year member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, a 50 year member of GeoWives, and always enjoyed her work with the St. Vincent's store and as a poll watcher for local elections
Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Don) Kany; granddaughter, Michele Kany Hatheway; great-granddaughters, Taylor Kany Flores, Ashton Kany Austin and Isabella Hatheway, all of Denver; and grandson, Thomas Kany of San Francisco.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Jim Vessalo, Marilyn Lohrman, Rose Wolfe, Jane Riley of Ohio and Phil Ulichney of Florida and their families.
Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; her siblings and their spouses, Paul (Clarabel) Ulichney, Mary (Mike) Vessalo, John (Elaine) Ulichney; and her niece, Rita Barlitt.
Services will be held in Denver at Most Precious Blood parish on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. She will go home to Wyoming and a memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Fatima parish on Friday, July 24 at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Highland cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Tri-Parish Catholic School 1145 W 20th Casper, WY 82604 or Seton House P.O. Box 1557 Casper, WY 82602.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.