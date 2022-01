LUSK - Ella "Marie" (Kilmer) Henthorn, 94, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Casper. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Casper. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Pier Funeral Home in Lusk. Interment will follow in the Lusk Cemetery.