FORT COLLINS, CO — Ellen Davis Peacock passed away April 26, 2023 in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was born May 1, 1950 in Dallas, Texas to Berry and Ruth Davis. After graduating from Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs, Ellen attended college at the University of Colorado in Boulder where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Music Education. She then moved to Casper, Wyoming, where she started her family and a 35 year career as a music educator.

Ellen retired in 2005 and moved to Fort Collins, Colorado to be closer to her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Janet L. Davis, and her brother, Berry F. Davis, Jr.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Scott and Mary Peacock, and their children: Janet, Scotty, Tommy, Joey, and Marian; her son, David, and her daughter and son-in-law: Betsy and Curtis Cockerill and their children: Charlie and Elsie.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Windsong Estate, 2901 Saddler, Blvd., Fort Collins, CO 80524.