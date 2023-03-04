CASPER — Ellen Howell (Gage) Green, age 82, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away February 24, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley. She was born December 22, 1940, to Alexander and Ellen (Reeves) Gage in Detroit, Michigan.

Ellen and her mom relocated to Casper in the late 1940’s. Ellen graduated from Natrona County High School in 1958. She married Don Brooks, and together they had a daughter named Beth. They later divorced.

Ellen then lived in Denver, before moving to New York City. While in Denver, she had two children, and due to her alcoholism, she gave them up for adoption. She then moved to New York City where she became a recovering alcoholic and began her career in Main Frame Computer Application and Programing. She moved back to Casper in 1981 to take care of her mother. Ellen then got a job at the Department of Unemployment Insurance Division. She worked there for over 30 years.

She met the love of her life, John Green, and they got married June 30, 1990, in Casper.

Ellen’s passions were needlepoint and quilting.

She was a lifelong member of the National Embroiders Guild and belonged to Casper Needle Guild and State Quilters.

She was very active with her high school graduating class. She also reconnected with her two other children, and they stayed connected until her passing.

She is preceded by her parents, and many of her beloved cats.

Ellen is survived by her husband of 32 years, John Green; daughters: Beth Austin of Grand Junction, CO, Sarah West of Cheyenne, WY; son: Stan DeWitt of Long Beach, CA.; one cat, Jane, and many friends.

The family would love to express their heartfelt thanks for the care from Shepherd of the Valley, Primrose, and Casper Home Health.

Reception will be held at 1PM on May 2nd at 1st Christian Church in Casper.