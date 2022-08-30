CASPER — Ellen Louise Josephson, 85, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on August 26 at Wyoming Medical Center.

Ellen was born on August 4, 1937, in Casper, Wyoming, to Laurence and Mary Bundy. She attended high school at Natrona County High School and graduated in 1955. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colorado State College in 1959, where she met her soon-to-be husband, Mel Josephson. Ellen was an educator for Natrona County School District for 35 years. She enjoyed her family, traveling, her pets, and playing bridge. As an outstanding bridge player, Ellen was involved with numerous bridge groups.

Ellen is survived by her daughters: Lori (Tyler) Ellendorff of Fort Collins, Colorado, Beth (Mike), Hawks of Casper, Wyoming; grandchildren: Alexandra Aungst (Harry), Mary Ellendorff, Ethan Hawks (Madison), Annie Hawks; and sister-in-law, Glenda Josephson of Little Rock, Arkansas. She was blessed to have spent time with her great-grandson, Oliver Aungst prior to her passing. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin L. Josephson, brother, Wayne (Dale) Bundy and parents.

The funeral service will be held at Bustards on September 10 at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow at Bustards funeral home. In lieu of any flowers or gifts, please consider a donation in her remembrance to the Casper Humane Society or Project Kenny.