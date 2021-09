CASPER—Meals on Wheels and the family of Elmer Hoke will be hosting a memorial service in memory of Elmer. Please join us Thursday, September 30th, at 5:30 p.m, at Meals on Wheels, 1760 E. 12th St., Casper, Wyoming.

Elmer Conrad Hoke was born in Casper, Wyoming on November 26, 1925. He died December 31, 2020.

In addition to being a WWII veteran, and lifelong Casper resident: Elmer worked for Texaco, attend Our Savior Lutheran Church and for many years Elmer volunteered at Meals on Wheels.

We would love to hear all of your memories of Elmer. Help us celebrate a life well-lived.