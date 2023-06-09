Elmer Sharswood Parson, Jr. passed away peacefully on May 30, 2023, at the Gallatin Rest Home in Bozeman, Montana at the age of 93. He lived a long and fulfilling life.

Elmer was born in Denver, Colorado, on December 26, 1929, to Elmer S. Parson, Sr., and Ruth Irene (Buchanan) Parson. He was the oldest of three children. While Elmer was growing up, the family lived in Steamboat Springs, Casper, and Denver. He graduated from South Denver High School in 1948. Elmer then served in the US Army at what was then Camp Hood, Texas, for approximately one year of Basic Training and with the 2nd Armor Division. In 1950, he began college at the University of Colorado in Boulder. Elmer’s studies were interrupted when he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army Corp of Engineers in October 1952 to serve during the Korean War. After his Officers Basic Course at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Elmer served with Bravo Company, 453rd Engineer Construction Battalion stationed in the Pyeongtaek area, approximately 40 kilometers south of Seoul. He supported the construction of grain storage facilities, roads, and operation of a rock quarry. When he returned to the US in the fall of 1953, Elmer married his college sweetheart, Mary Jean Reimer on December 27, 1953, at the United Methodist Church in Golden, Colorado. Elmer and Jeannie started their married life in Boulder while he finished college and she taught elementary school. During his studies, Elmer periodically worked at the Continental Oil Company (Conoco) refinery in Denver and preferred the graveyard shift. He graduated from the University of Colorado in the spring of 1957 with a BS in Geology.

Upon graduation, Elmer started working for Conoco as a petroleum exploration geologist. After their son Dean was born, the family moved to Houston, Texas, and then on to Jackson, Mississippi, over the course of a year for Elmer’s initial training with Conoco. In late 1958, Elmer and Jeannie felt fortunate to have the opportunity to return to the Rocky Mountain region to live in Casper. Their daughter Anne was born in Casper in 1960. Elmer and Jeannie lived in Casper for over 60 years. Over his professional career, Elmer worked for Conoco, True Oil Company, and finally Prenalta Corporation. He was an active member of the Wyoming Petroleum Association for over 60 years and also served on the Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission.

Elmer was an active member of the Republican party. Over his years in Casper, he served in multiple positions with the Natrona County and State of Wyoming Republican Committees. Elmer had the honor of being a Wyoming delegate to the 1972 Republican National Convention. As he loved to tell people, “I am a political junky.”

Elmer was an active supporter of his kids’ activities serving on several booster clubs and boards, particularly baseball. He and Jeannie, skiers since their college days, ensured their kids learned to ski at a young age. The family were regular skiers at Hogadon Ski Area on Casper Mountain and enjoyed many ski trips to Colorado. Elmer always wanted to make sure the family was at the top of the mountain for the final run of the day as the lifts were shut down. The family enjoyed many trips to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks in Wyoming and around the United States. He was an avid geyser watcher when visiting Yellowstone. He loved talking to rangers while waiting for geysers to erupt and then moved off to watch the next one. Elmer delighted in his grandchildren and enjoyed many visits to see them in their activities and talk to them about what they were doing. He was very proud of the flourishing adults they have all become.

He and Jeannie were avid travelers and enjoyed visiting many areas of the US and other countries. They took many trips to Europe and the Caribbean as well as trips to East Asia and New Zealand. They often took driving trips with Jeannie as the navigator and Elmer as the driver on narrow winding roads and numerous roundabouts.

Elmer loved being an avid supporter of the Casper College athletic program, especially the women’s volleyball and basketball programs. Elmer and Jeannie particularly enjoyed being host parents and friends to many young women who were living away from home for the first time, some from the United States and others from foreign countries. Though athletics brought them together, Elmer was passionate about promoting and supporting their academic studies. He wanted them to learn and graduate with their degrees. Many of these women remained dear close friends with him over the years.

Elmer enjoyed being an amateur HAM radio enthusiast, talking with friends and people from around the world. He was also a private pilot, eventually earning his instrument rating. He was well known for his 5 AM workout sessions at the Sunrise shopping center gym. Elmer and Jeannie were long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Casper. Upon retirement Elmer became a child advocate for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Natrona County.

In early 2018, Elmer suffered a stroke. Following his rehabilitation, he moved from Casper to Bozeman, Montana, where he was closer to Dean, who helped care for him. Over the 5 years in Bozeman, Elmer lived at the Gallatin Rest Home where he continued to do physical training 3 days a week, walked the halls with Dean, and enjoyed countless visits from friends and family who came to Bozeman specifically to see him. Other folks stopped in for a visit on their travels through Bozeman. Elmer did lots of video calls with his family and many friends in Casper, across the US, and around the world. During the COVID pandemic, when Dean was unable to enter the nursing home facility, he improvised video calls for Elmer while holding the computer or tablet up to the outside window so people could see and talk with him. While visiting Bozeman, Elmer’s grandchildren and former Casper College friends would take him to play bingo, go senior bowling in wheelchairs, singing, or into the courtyard for a little sunshine tanning therapy.

Elmer was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Mary Jean; and sister, Susan Buchanan (Parson) Stewart.

He is survived by his sister, Jane Ann (Parson) Matthews of Tucson, Arizona; son, Dean (Franki) Parson of Bozeman, Montana; daughter, Anne (Sten) Wallin of Midland, Michigan; grandchildren: Hillary (Brad) Johns-Parson, Alec Parson, Marissa Wallin (Justin Rose), Lars Wallin; great-grandchild, Nash Johns-Parson; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Elmer’s life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Casper, Wyoming on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 2 PM MDT.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to CASA of Natrona County, the Casper College Athletic Scholarship program, First United Methodist Church, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

