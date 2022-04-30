CASPER — Eloise J. McKee passed away peacefully in Casper, WY on April 25, 2022.

She was born in Cleveland, to Eleanor Boynton and Ralph Kiddle. After graduating high school, she attended Bowling Green State University where she met and married Richard Wagner in 1952. They had two children, Philip “Bert” Wagner, and Nancy Wagner and later divorced. She has lived in Casper since 1953.

She worked at WREA for many years and retired in 1993. While there, she met and married Bill McKee in 1979.

She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Church where she played in the Shepherd’s Bells choir. She also appeared in many musicals at Casper College.

She loved to entertain and to travel abroad. She also loved logic problems, crosswords, and even her computer and iPhone.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her daughter, Nancy Wagner; her step-daughter, Sheleen Harris; and her granddaughter, Jessi Wagner.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Philip “Bert” Wagner (Lisa); step-daughter, Suzanne Jackson; granddaughters: Shannon Brown (John), Ashlee Wagner (Greg), Erin Wagner, Jordan Smith (Matt), Zoe Olson (Taylor), and four great-grandchildren.

Instead of gifts or flowers, she asks that donations can be made to Casper Humane Society.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Casper.