Emma C. Hawley

CASPER—Surrounded by the peaceful solace of a life well lived, Emma (Cisneros) Hawley of Casper, WY entered into her eternal rest on March 17, 2020. Emma will be greatly missed by her beloved family, friends and all those touched by her deep and charitable faith.

Emma, the fifth of eight children, was born July 11, 1925 in Mora, NM to Benjamin and Maclovia Cisneros. In the 1930s, her family moved to Wyoming, where her father homesteaded 640 acres in the Big Horn Mountains, and her mother tended to the needs of family and community. She graduated from Riverton High School, established her residence in Casper, then after a 36 year career with the Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission, as a Fiscal Control Auditor, Emma retired in 1988.

1st Lt. Charles William Hawley and Emma married on July 19, 1957. Their life was filled with children, social gatherings, fishing and camping trips, picnics, cross country drives, sporting events, crossword puzzles and the all-encompassing family stories. Charles passed away in 1990.