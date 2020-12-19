FORT COLLINS, Colo.—Estella Davis Boulden, 93, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Casper, Wyoming, died December 14, 2020 at a local health and rehab facility in Fort Collins.
Estella Davis was born on a ranch in Newcastle, Wyoming to Daniel and Dorothy Davis. After high school, she married Walter James “Jim” Boulden and they raised their family in Casper while Estella worked as a bookkeeper with Culligan Soft Water Sales & Service.
Estella enjoyed playing Bridge and was a master seamstress, but most of all she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Boulden; her son, Barry J. Boulden; and her son-in-law, Gary Starbuck.
She is survived by her daughter, Kandice Starbuck of Fort Collins; two sons, Walter T. Boulden (husband Fumio) of Trinidad, CO, and Craig Boulden (wife Barbara), of Loveland, Colorado; daughter-in-law Shawna Boulden of Thornton, CO; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Burial will be held privately at the VA National Cemetery.
Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share any condolences, thoughts, or memories of Estella.
