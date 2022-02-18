CASPER - Esther Helen Thompson came into this world on July 14, 1948 in New Mexico and got her angel wings on February 14, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. She married the love of her life, Virgil Wayne Thompson on August 15, 1970 in Greeley, Colorado. Together they had three sons.

Esther loved to share her faith by teaching rosary classes and sending her rosaries all over the world. She also spent her time raising boys, gardening and tending to her Virgin Mary statures in her yard. She always had a smile on her face and was known for her funny names for things. She often ended a phone call with, “Okay, bye,” and hanging up mid sentence, which was as good as “I love you.”

She is survived by husband, Wayne; sons, David (Janelle) and Christopher Thompson; sister, Christina (Charles) Lawson; and many extended family members.

She ws preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Lila Ortiz; son, Anthony Thompson; and siblings, Henry Ortiz, Bertha Moreno, Floyd Ortiz Jr. and Ray Ortiz.

A vigil with recitation of Rosary will be held Monday, February 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM at St .Patricks Catholic Church, 400 Country Club Rd., Casper, WY 82609. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the church at 10:30 AM. Arrangements are entrusted to Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave, Casper, WY 82601.